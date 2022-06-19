Love Island bombshell Danica steals Luca in shock recoupling

Love Island’s latest bombshell contestant Danica Taylor has coupled up with Luca Bish during a dramatic ceremony that also saw Remi Lambert dumped from the villa.

The 21-year-old dancer from Leicester chose to steal Luca from Gemma Owen, forcing the daughter of football star Michael Owen to take back her ex-partner, Davide Sanclimenti.

Before making her choice, Danica told the islanders she had to “go with the heart”.

Luca hung his head in his hands and told Gemma: “I want you, that is it. I don’t care.”

She laughed and replied: “I feel like I’ve gone back to day one again by going back to Davide.”

Luca continued: “You make me feel like a young kid who hasn’t experienced anything before and all I want to do is get to know you more and more.”

Sunday’s episode then saw Danica take Luca on a romantic picnic with drinks on the beach.

However, Luca returned to the villa intent on rekindling his relationship with Gemma.

Joining her on the sofa, he joked: “Are you sweating because it is hot or because I was gone?” before she replied, “Why are you smirking?”

He added: “I wished you were there instead and I found it not hard to talk to her but, because it wasn’t you, I didn’t really know what to talk about.

“I wanted to send her off with a smile and make sure she was okay going into the villa but I think that will be our last chat.”

After a pause, the pair embraced.

Meanwhile, Danica quickly began exploring other options in the villa.

She pulled Jacques O’Neill for a chat on the sunbeds, telling him she thought he was the most attractive man in the villa.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.