Cracks begin to form in the Love Island villa

Cracks are beginning to form in the Love Island villa as Indiyah questions the future of her current couple.

Hotel waitress Indiyah Polack, 23, has been coupled up with pharmaceutical sales specialist Ikenna Ekwonna, also 23, since the series launched earlier this month.

In Monday evening’s episode, Indiyah continues to grapple with her feelings for Ikenna as the pair struggle to build a solid connection.

🙅‍♀️ FIRST LOOK 🙅‍♀️ The girls speak up, before a text comes in that puts everyone at risk 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kGFuL009Ug — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 20, 2022

During a conversation, Indiyah tells Ikenna: “I wanted to catch up with you and just have an open and honest conversation about how you actually think we are?”

Adding: “Obviously I know we’ve been in here for like two weeks and we’ve been getting to know each other but an observation from me, I feel like I should know more about you and we should connect more.”

After Indiyah reveals her feelings, Ikenna questions: “So you feel like there’s something missing?”

With Indiyah responding: “Yeah, but I don’t know if you feel the same way?”

Having sensed a connection between his partner and senior microbiologist Dami Hope, Ikenna goes on to tell Indiyah: “Do you know what I’ve noticed as well that you and Dami get on.”

Ikenna’s claims do not appear to be unfounded as later in the episode 26-year-old Dami chats with Indiyah, asking her: “Do you feel like we have a connection?”

Later in the conversation, Indiyh tells Dami, who is currently coupled up with 24-year-old nanny Amber Beckford, “I think you know and everybody else knows that if there was somebody else that I would get to know, it would’ve been you but we just never went down that path.”

Dami seems to reciprocate, explaining to Indiyah: “I am actually open to exploring you because I feel like I don’t want to just coast in here and I feel like with you it’s just easy for me.”

Elsewhere in the villa, things are heating up between paramedic Paige Thorne and rugby player Jacques O’Neill.

Having coupled up last week, the pair’s relationship has continued to blossom as they discuss having someone sweep you off your feet, to which Jacques says to Paige: “Like I did with you?”

Swansea-born Paige asks: “Do you reckon you swept me off my feet?”

Jacques replies: “I don’t know, you tell me? I am just enjoying it with you.”

Paige agrees: “Yeah, it’s been an easy ride with us so far hasn’t it.”

Monday night’s episode will also see the islanders learn that the British public have been voting for their favourite boy and girl in the villa – and those with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the island tonight.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.