Search

22 Jun 2022

Six islanders at risk of being dumped from the Love Island villa

Six islanders at risk of being dumped from the Love Island villa

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jun 2022 12:25 AM

Three boys and and three girls are at risk of being dumped from the Love Island villa after the public voted for their favourite islanders.

Unbeknown to the contestants, the British public were given the opportunity to vote for their favourite male and female at the end of Sunday evening’s episode of the hit ITV2 dating show.

Shortly before the end of Monday night’s show, the islanders were told to gather at the fire pit, where they later learnt who were the least popular contestants through a series of text messages.

The public vote left male contestants Jay Younger, Andrew Le Page and Ikenna Ekwonna vulnerable to a dumping.

While three female contestants are also at risk, Tasha Ghouri – who is currently coupled up with Andrew – Ekin-Su Culculoglu – who is currently with Jay – and Amber Beckford.

Viewers were left on a cliff-hanger as the show ended just before the most unpopular islanders were revealed.

Ikenna, 23, seemed to have a particularly troublesome evening, as earlier in the episode his partner, hotel waitress Indiyah Polack, called it quits on the pair’s relationship due to the lack of a “romantic connection”.

Adding: “I don’t think that’s anything against you. I just think sometimes people just don’t like click in that way.”

Shortly after, microbiologist Dami Hope swooped in and revealed to Indiyah that he would like to get to know her on a more romantic level, despite currently being coupled up with Amber.

Dami made his feelings clear, telling Indiyah: “I kind of want you in my bed.”

Monday evening’s episode also saw the islanders take part in the L-I-P Service challenge, bringing them closer than ever as the boys had to transfer the ingredients for different cocktails from one side of the dance floor to the girls on the other, using just their mouths.

The girls then had to spit the contents into a giant cocktail glass and the first couple to fill it, won.

Despite initial awkwardness after a shock recoupling on Sunday evening, latest bombshell Danica Taylor, and her partner Luca Bish, were successful in winning the challenge.

The 21-year-old dancer from Leicester opted to steal Luca from Gemma Owen, forcing the daughter of football star Michael Owen to take back her ex-partner, Davide Sanclimenti.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media