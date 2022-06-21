Search

22 Jun 2022

Two islanders to be dumped from the Love Island villa

Staff Reporter

21 Jun 2022 7:55 PM

Love Island said it will be “mixed emotions” in the villa as two islanders are dumped and two head to the hideaway bedroom.

After the public voted for their favourite islanders, Amber, Ekin-Su, Tasha, Andrew, Ikenna and Jay are at risk of their journeys coming to an end on the hit ITV dating show.

In scenes due to air on Tuesday, one girl and one boy who have received the fewest votes will be told to pack their bags and leave the villa.

The islanders will also take part in a game of truth or dare, which is due to ruffle some feathers.

The game will see a contestant dared to give a lap dance and kiss a fellow islander of their choice.

Another islander will also be asked who they think will be the next contestant to be dumped and who they think fancies them.

Following the truth or dare game, new girl Danica will receive a text which reads: “Islanders, the Hideaway is open tonight! Please choose a lucky couple to spend the night alone. #SexySleepover #MidnightSnack”

It has been teased that paramedic Paige Thorne and rugby player Jacques O’Neill will be the lucky couple to have alone time together as things heat up between the pair.

The talk of love is also in the air between senior microbiologist Dami Hope and hotel waitress Indiyah Polack.

Having recently expressed interest in each other romantically, Dami asks Indiyah if she has ever been in love.

Indiyah says: “I feel I’ve had loads of love for someone but I don’t think I was ‘in love’.”

Dami asks: “What would it take for you to be in love?” to which Indiyah replies: “A lot of contributing factors.

“I feel like if I’m with somebody and there is that slight feeling my head could be turned or I could have eyes for somebody else then that goes to show that I’m not in love.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

