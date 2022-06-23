Search

24 Jun 2022

The Late Late Show with James Corden returns to UK featuring A-list guests

The Late Late Show with James Corden returns to UK featuring A-list guests

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 10:55 PM

James Corden is bringing The Late Late Show back to the UK featuring Carpool Karaoke with Lizzo and studio guests including Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish.

The late night American talk show will see host Corden filming episodes from the Freemasons’ Hall in London, which will be broadcast from June 28 to July 1.

It will be the first time the show has filmed in the UK since 2019, following the coronavirus pandemic.

The show will feature a mix of celebrity guests, including actors Vin Diesel, Jamie Dornan, John Boyega, Tessa Thompson and David Harbour, alongside singers Alanis Morissette and Sam Smith.

Corden, 43, will also immerse himself in American Politics in his “Take a Break” segment, which will see him fill in as the assistant to President Joe Biden.

Similarly, the show will feature three-time Grammy winning pop star Lizzo buckling up for a new segment of Carpool Karaoke.

It will be the fourth time The Late Late Show With James Corden has filmed in the UK in total.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media