27 Jun 2022

Love Island’s Gemma to clash with Ekin-Su after she spreads gossip about Luca

27 Jun 2022 5:55 PM

Tensions rise in Love Island as Gemma clashes with Ekin-Su after she spreads gossip about her fellow competitors’ true feelings about her partner, Luca.

In scenes due to air on Monday night, Gemma Owen will confront Ekin-Su Culculoglu about the issue she has created, telling her “you’ve made drama over nothing”.

The situation begins earlier in the day as Dami Hope attempts to read Gemma’s mind on how she regards her relationship with fishmonger Luca Bish.

He says: “You’re happy with Luca right now. I feel like it would take a lot for your head to turn but there is a small chance that it probably could if someone really came in that was 100% you.

“I feel like that is where the confusion would probably come for you because we’re not here to play games. I feel like you’re still open in a sense, probably more open than Luca.”

Gemma admits: “Yeah, that was quite impressive. I don’t think you’re that far wrong.”

Dami says the conversation should stay private between those who were present including his partner, Indiyah, and Ekin-Su.

However, Ekin-Su later relays the “reading” to Paige and Jacques, who proceeds to tell his friend Luca as he says he wants to “have his back”.

As news gets back to Gemma about Ekin-Su’s conversations, Gemma confronts Ekin-Su saying: “You have started this, you’ve made drama over nothing.”

She continues: “You had no right to say that and knew that was going to cause s***.”

However, Ekin-Su appears to not see the gravity of the situation as she describes it as “not a big deal”.

Speaking in the beach hut during the episode, Gemma clarifies her feelings, saying: “If someone comes in here that’s like 100% my type, I have a better connection than with Luca, I get better on with than Luca, and I like more than Luca then, of course, I’m going to be open to getting to know whoever that person is.

“Do I think that’s likely? No.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

News

