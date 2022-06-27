Search

Production on fourth season of HBO’s Succession begins

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jun 2022 10:55 PM

Production has officially begun on the fourth session of popular HBO Max series Succession, it has been announced.

The new series will reportedly consist of 10 episodes and see the return of stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin as the feuding Roy family.

Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and J Smith-Cameron are also expected to return in season four.

Plot details are limited but the series will reportedly feature further power struggles and existential angst among the ego-driven family as the sale of their media conglomerate Waystar Royco looms ever closer.

The show’s third season dominated the television categories of several major award ceremonies this year, including the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice and Screen Actors Guild (SAG).

Succession is also expected to earn several Emmy nominations next month.

