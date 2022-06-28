Search

28 Jun 2022

Vin Diesel updates fans from James Corden’s Late Late Show in London

28 Jun 2022

Vin Diesel has shared a video with Ed Sheeran from a special recording of James Corden’s The Late Late Show in London.

The late night CBS chat show is in the UK for a week of broadcasts from Freemasons’ Hall, featuring high-profile guests from both sides of the Atlantic.

Hollywood star Diesel, 54, is in the capital filming the latest instalment in the Fast & Furious film series, Fast X, but took a night off to attend the taping.

 

He told his 81.4 million Instagram followers he felt “blessed and grateful” to be there.

Sharing a video of himself and Sheeran sitting to the side of the stage, he said: “It is week 11 but I am not on set of Fast.

“I am at Freemasons’ Hall with Ed and my boy James Corden, and we are doing a show here and it is incredible. I just want to tell you all that I am grateful and love, love love.”

The week of special broadcasts has so far seen appearances from Stranger Things actor David Harbour and Billie Eilish, who headlined Glastonbury Festival on Friday night, while Lizzo took part in a Carpool Karaoke episode pre-recorded in Los Angeles.

Minnie Driver and Tessa Thompson are among the stars scheduled to appear later in the week.

Fast X is due for release next year with returning stars Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster, with Charlize Theron also tipped to reprise her role.

It was also recently announced that Marvel star Brie Larson will join the cast.

