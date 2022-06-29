Kris Marshall to return in Death In Paradise spin-off series

Death In Paradise is launching a spin-off that will continue the story of Kris Marshall’s dishevelled DI Humphrey Goodman following his return to the UK.

Marshall played the lead role in the Caribbean-set BBC detective drama for three series between 2014 and 2017 before being replaced by Ardal O’Hanlon.

Beyond Paradise will explore what happens to his character after his departure from sunny Saint Marie after falling in love with island tourist Martha Lloyd, played by Sally Bretton.

🕵️‍♂️ Look who's back! Find out what happened to DI Humphrey Goodman as Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton reunite to star in new #DeathInParadise spin-off series Beyond ParadiseGet all the info ➡️ https://t.co/Je96TqRFdn pic.twitter.com/zL0M5rcUwe — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) June 29, 2022

Now working in his fiancee’s home town in the UK countryside, Goodman will be distracted by the “surprisingly high crime rate” with a different case challenging him each week.

Filmed on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, Death In Paradise has won fans with its mix of escapism, compelling whodunnits and plot twists since debuting in 2011 and currently stars Ralph Little.

The spin-off is a co-commission between BBC One and BritBox International and will be produced by Red Planet Pictures, part of the Asacha Media Group.

Filming will start on location in the UK later this year and further details, including casting, will be announced in due course.

Marshall said: “I had the best time playing Humphrey out in Guadeloupe and whilst I was delighted that he got his happy ending with Martha, I always wanted to know what happened next.

“So it’s a joy to be putting his crumpled jacket back on and seeing how life has panned out for him back in the UK.

“Working with Sally is a dream, and I can’t wait to continue Humphrey and Martha’s story and solve a few seemingly impossible mysteries along the way.”

Executive producer for Red Planet Pictures, Tim Key, said: “We always knew there were more Humphrey Goodman tales to be told and with the brilliant Tony Jordan leading the writing team, bringing all the Death In Paradise spirit, humour and joy to this brand new, original series, we can’t wait to get started.

“While Humphrey is used to contending with fiendishly clever puzzles, the biggest challenge of all is navigating his private life and finding out what happens beyond the ‘happy ever after’.

“We’re delighted to be working with Kris and Sally again and creating a little bit of Paradise in the UK.”