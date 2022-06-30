Search

30 Jun 2022

Dame Mary Berry reveals she still plays recreational tennis aged 87

Dame Mary Berry reveals she still plays recreational tennis aged 87

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jun 2022 8:38 PM

Dame Mary Berry has revealed she still plays “a little” tennis at the age of 87.

The former British Bake Off star was seen beaming from the royal box on the Centre Court at Wimbledon on Thursday, alongside her daughter Annabel Bosher.

Dame Mary wore a pearl necklace with an elegant, bird-patterned white dress and bright pink jacket for the occasion.

She was part of the crowd action when Great Britain’s Katie Boulter won her second-round singles game two days after her grandmother died.

Spectators roared in support for the 25-year-old player, and many shed a tear when she dedicated her win to her grandmother.

Dame Mary told the official Wimbledon Radio Channel ahead of the match that she would be rooting for Boulter.

When asked what she liked about Wimbledon, Dame Mary said: “It’s the excitement of arriving, and of course, you’re greeted with the most amazing flowers, and of course today it’s singles day.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Katie.

“I want her to do well because she’s British.”

Speaking about SW19’s famous strawberries and cream, she said: “The tradition – it’s the first strawberries of the season, always with cream, and you just think of Wimbledon.

“I’ve been several times, and I usually come with my daughter Anna, who’s a great tennis player.

“I play tennis a little.”

When asked if she still plays, she said: “What do you mean, still?”

A different roster of celebrities, former sports stars and patrons watch the Championships from the royal box each day.

Alongside Dame Mary, it also hosted retired British ballerina Dame Darcey Bussell on Thursday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media