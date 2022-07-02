Search

02 Jul 2022

Heartstopper cast march during Pride in London celebrations

02 Jul 2022

The cast of hit coming-of-age drama Heartstopper have been pictured holding hands in solidarity during Pride in London.

Joe Locke and Kit Connor, who star as Charlie and Nick, were among those marching through the capital on Saturday afternoon.

Jenny Walser, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell were also pictured at the event.

Photos reposted by the official Heartstopper Instagram page show some of the group with LGBT rainbow flags draped over their shoulders.

The group also helped carry a huge rainbow parachute spanning the width of the street.

Sky News reporter Scott Beasley later shared a video appearing to show some of the cast dancing to the Whitney Houston track I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) in front of a group of anti-LGBT protestors.

It comes after cast members from the show featured in a special Pride-themed episode of Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox on Friday night.

Based on the popular graphic novels by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper follows the lives of Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson after they meet at school and fall in love.

After the series launched on Netflix in April, it developed a huge fan base and reached the streaming service’s top 10 list in 54 countries.

In May, Netflix announced it had renewed the show for a further two series.

