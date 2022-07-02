Search

02 Jul 2022

Brenda Edwards to miss Chicago shows after suffering broken leg

Brenda Edwards to miss Chicago shows after suffering broken leg

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Jul 2022 6:25 PM

Brenda Edwards has announced she will be unable to perform in the Chicago stage show today following a fall.

The Loose Women panellist and former X Factor contestant, 53, said she had fractured her fibula after slipping on a wet pavement in Blackpool.

Edwards, the mother of late music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, is playing Mama Morton in the touring production after stepping in to replace Gemma Collins.

Sharing a photo of her leg in a cast on Instagram, she wrote: “Gutted I’ll not be able to do my 2 shows today @ChicagoOnStage @WGBpl after slipping on a dodgy wet pavement here in Blackpool and fracturing my fibula, I was ready to go on in a wheelchair nowt wrong with my voice but I can’t.

“Hope to rejoin the wonderful talented cast soon.”

Former The Only Way is Essex star Collins was due to make her debut with the musical at the Sunderland Empire in May, but pulled out over a reported knee injury.

Edwards, who has also appeared in Hairspray, Carousel and We Will Rock You, stepped in and her first performance took place in early June.

She is starring alongside Lee Mead as Billy Flynn, Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart, Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, Jamie Baughan as Amos Hart and BE Wong as Mary Sunshine.

Jamal Edwards died on February 20 from a heart attack caused by taking recreational drugs at the age of 31.

The influential music entrepreneur found fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media