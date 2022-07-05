Search

05 Jul 2022

Rachel Brosnahan feels ‘sick to my stomach’ following July 4 hometown shooting

Actress Rachel Brosnahan says she feels “sick to my stomach” following the mass shooting in her Chicago hometown at a July 4 parade.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star, who grew up in the area, said there were “no words” to describe the tragic incident in Highland Park, which left at least six people dead and dozens injured.

Robert E Crimo III, 22, was taken into custody on Monday evening following a brief pursuit.

Writing on Twitter, Brosnahan, who is the niece of the late US fashion designer Kate Spade, said “enough is enough”.

“I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone.

“No words.

“Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough.”

The incident in Chicago comes shortly after a spate of mass shootings in the US including in Buffalo, in New York, Tulsa, in Oklahoma, and Uvalde, in Texas, during which 19 school children and two teachers were killed.

