Search

06 Jul 2022

Alan Carr on his ‘weird rivalry’ with the late Sir Bruce Forsyth

Alan Carr on his ‘weird rivalry’ with the late Sir Bruce Forsyth

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jul 2022 12:55 PM

Alan Carr has recalled his “weird rivalry” with the late Sir Bruce Forsyth.

The comedian told how the veteran entertainer and presenter, who died in August 2017 aged 89, had singled out his breakthrough Chatty Man talk show as a “hit”.

Airing on Channel 4, the programme ran for 16 series from 2009 to 2016.

Carr is returning as the host of Epic Gameshow on ITV, where contestants compete in classic gameshow formats for prizes or cash sums.

These include Play Your Cards Right and The Price Is Right, both of which were hosted by Sir Bruce in his heyday.

Carr told the PA news agency he was “never ever” going to be able to host the old formats as well as their original comperes.

He added: “He was my first ever guest on Chatty Man, Sir Bruce was, and I was so excited to have him on the show.

“The next day I got a phone call and I couldn’t recognise the number so I didn’t pick up, and then when I listened to my voicemail, it was Brucey saying how much he had enjoyed coming on Chatty Man.

“He was like: ‘I think you’ve got a hit on your hands! I loved it!’ I treasured it for ages.

“Me and Sir Bruce often had a laugh. When he came on Chatty Man I used to joke about how old his jokes were on Strictly.

“And then I remember him saying a joke live on Strictly that didn’t go down well, and he said: ‘Alan Carr told me that joke!’ So we had a bit of a weird rivalry going on.

“To me, being there going, ‘Higher, lower!’ I mean, it’s a dream come true.”

Carr said the last few years of the pandemic and increases in the cost-of-living had caused the new series to have a “real energy”.

He said: “What I found with all of them is, I think everyone’s just had such a tough few years that actually, because the prizes are so big – there’s a car or a holiday or just a cash prize – there’s an intensity there with the games that people really want to win, because money’s so tight at the minute.

“There’s a real energy to them and actually, you really do start wanting people to actually win this money because it’s going to do them a lot of good.”

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow airs on ITV and ITV Hub.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media