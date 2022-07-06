Search

06 Jul 2022

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek back in hospital amid Covid battle

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek back in hospital amid Covid battle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jul 2022 6:25 PM

Kate Garraway has said her husband Derek Draper is back in hospital amid his ongoing battle with Covid-19.

The 54-year-old former political adviser fell seriously ill in March 2020 and despite now being free of the virus, he suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and requires daily care.

Last year, Garraway won a prize at the National Television Awards for the documentary Finding Derek, about her family’s experience during the pandemic.

It detailed her husband’s treatment and his subsequent return to their family home.

Speaking at the Tric Awards, Garraway told the PA news agency of Draper: “He has been back in (hospital) for a bit.”

She was joined at the event in London’s Grosvenor House by her Good Morning Britain co-hosts, where they claimed the award for multi-channel news.

Adil Ray, Ranvir Singh and Charlotte Hawkins watched as Susanna Reid addressed the audience of industry figures.

Reid referred to her headline-grabbing interview with the Prime Minister in May, prompting applause and laughter from the crowd.

She said: “It is a real privilege despite the airport alarm call we get every morning. It is a real privilege to have what feels like a front row seat on the news day, to be up that early in the morning to cover the news, to set the agenda.

“To be able to be in No 10 Downing Street interviewing the Prime Minister and asking him whether he is honest.

“To interview the Deputy Prime Minister, the Justice Secretary and be schooled on the definition of the word guilty.

“It is a privilege to work with such phenomenal colleagues who bring their own personal stories and experience and depth of knowledge and insight to this programme, to cover the climate crisis the way we do with our fantastic meteorologist Laura (Tobin), to cover the health crisis with Doctor Hilary (Jones).

“You can see behind me, every single one of us has their own incredible personal opinions and stories to tell, and we are able and free to be able to do that. And I am so proud of you.”

Garraway and Draper married in 2005 and have two children, Darcey and Billy.

Draper’s battle with the virus has won much attention and support, including from the Prime Minister and the royal family.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media