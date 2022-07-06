Search

06 Jul 2022

Emma Corrin reflects on gender fluidity and their non-binary identity

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jul 2022 8:17 PM

Emma Corrin has said there might always be “some fluidity” with their gender as they spoke about their non-binary identity.

The Crown star, 26, spoke to Vogue magazine about working out their sexuality and gender, saying they have occasionally felt “intense pressure” to justify their position.

A person who identifies as non-binary does not define themselves exclusively as masculine or feminine‍, and generally prefers they/them pronouns, rather than he/she.

Corrin told the magazine: “In my mind, gender just isn’t something that feels fixed.”

They added: “I don’t know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me.”

The performer explained they feel “much more seen” when they are referred to as they, but said they do not mind that some of their closest friends will still say she, as they know Corrin personally.

As for their dating life, Corrin does not place limits on who they are attracted to, simply saying: “I like people.”

However, they said they have at times felt “intense pressure” to justify their LGBTQ+ identity, saying: “I’m working out all this complex gender and sexuality stuff.

“And yet, I’m seeing a guy? That feels very juxtaposed, even if I’m very happy.”

Corrin revealed their family were supportive when they came out, recalling how after they told their mum they were dating a girl, their younger brother messaged them saying: “Hey, I wanted to say welcome, because I’ve been bi for ages.”

They noted that the next generation seem to be “much more chill” about these topics.

“They are finding a way to express themselves which is less binary in a very organic way. While we’re almost caught in between,” they added.

Corrin rose to fame playing a young Diana, Princess of Wales in the fourth season of Netflix’s hit drama series The Crown, for which they won the Golden Globe award.

They will also star as Marion in the upcoming film My Policeman, alongside Harry Styles, and will play Lady Chatterley in the film adaptation of D H Lawrence’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Corrin said that is it not always comfortable for them to portray femininity on screen, saying: “I remember struggling with having to wear bras in Chatterley and as Marion, but it’s quite difficult, because I’m not Emma, right? I’m an actor, and I have a job to do.”

