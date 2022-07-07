Search

07 Jul 2022

Upside Down Pictures announced as new company from Stranger Things creators

Upside Down Pictures announced as new company from Stranger Things creators

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Jul 2022 2:25 AM

The brothers behind the hit Netflix series Stranger Things have formed a new production company with several new supernatural projects already in the pipeline.

Matt and Ross Duffer, who also executive produced the series, have formed the company to develop film and television projects as part of their overall deal with the streaming giant.

It is called Upside Down Pictures in reference to the infamous and sinister Upside Down realm in Stranger Things.

Sharing a sneak peek at upcoming projects, Netflix revealed that several live-action adaptations were in the works as well as a stage play set in the world of their popular show.

Other projects include a live-action television adaptation of Japanese manga and anime series Death Note, and a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub‘s The Talisman.

The company will also produce an original series from creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews as well as a live-action Stranger Things spin-off series based on an original idea by the Duffer Brothers.

The stage play will be produced by multi award-winning producers Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry (known for The Crown, Billy Elliot and The Reader) and Netflix.

Daldry will also direct.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media