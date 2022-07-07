Search

07 Jul 2022

Loose Women and Radio 4 adjust schedules in wake of Boris Johnson’s resignation

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Jul 2022 1:21 PM

Loose Women will not air today due to an extended ITV News programme covering Boris Johnson’s resignation as Tory leader, ITV has confirmed.

The lunchtime panel show typically starts at 12.30pm after This Morning, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

A statement posted on the show’s Twitter page announced: “Due to extended @ITVNews this lunchtime covering Boris Johnson’s resignation, @Loosewomen won’t be on air today.”

It follows the adjustment of BBC Radio 4’s schedule on Thursday morning to cover the stream of political news.

The channel’s flagship news programme Today, which was this morning hosted by presenters Nick Robinson and Mishal Husain, normally ends at 9am but was extended until 10am.

During the programme, Robinson said: “Let me just tell our listeners by the way who are following this drama, don’t work out where you’re going next, you’re going nowhere, we’re staying on air.

“The Today programme will bring you the latest until 9.45am or if Boris Johnson resigns before then, we’ll stay on air.”

