07 Jul 2022

Katie Price coming off social media ‘for personal reasons’

07 Jul 2022 6:37 PM

Katie Price has announced she will be coming off all social media for a period of time due to “personal reasons”.

The former glamour model and reality TV star, 44, thanked her fans for “always supporting” her as she shared the news to her Instagram on Thursday.

In the announcement post, she wrote: “I will be coming off all social media for a period of time.

“I need to take time off for personal reasons.

“Thank you to all my loyal fans for always supporting me xxx.”

She shared the same message on her Instagram Story and her Twitter page.

This comes after two charges, including one of speeding, against Price were dismissed earlier this week.

Sussex Police said that the speeding charge was dropped due to “insufficient evidence” to progress the case.

Last September, she was handed a suspended sentence after crashing her BMW on the B2135 near Partridge Green in West Sussex.

She was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions to be completed within the next 12 months.

She was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Last month she avoided a potential jail sentence and was given a community order and told to pay £1,500 costs at Lewes Crown Court after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order.

