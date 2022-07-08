Search

08 Jul 2022

Jennifer Aniston pays tribute after ‘tragic’ death of The Morning Show colleague

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jul 2022 11:25 AM

Jennifer Aniston has paid tribute to The Morning Show camera assistant Gunnar Mortensen following his “sudden and tragic” death.

The 53-year-old Friends star urged her Instagram followers to donate to a fund raising money for Mortensen’s wife, Keely, and two-year-old son, Lars.

According to the Go Fund Me page, Mortensen died on Monday from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident.

The appeal has so far raised more than 128,000 US dollars (£106,825), exceeding its original target of 20,000 US dollars (£16,691).

Aniston shared two photos of Mortensen with his family and wrote: “This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortensen. One of the bright lights on our @themorningshow set.

“As camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job.

“In memory of Gunnar, a page has been set up to help raise funds for his wife, Keely, and his 2-year-old son, Lars, during this difficult time. We are going to miss you, Gunnar.”

Apple TV+ series The Morning Show follows the inner workings of the cut-throat world of American breakfast TV show production.

Aniston stars and executive produces the programme alongside Reese Witherspoon.

The fundraiser was set up by the International Cinematographers Guild’s Local 600 group, where Mortensen was on the National Executive Board.

