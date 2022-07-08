Search

08 Jul 2022

Andrew urged to tell Tasha everything as Casa Amor fallout continues

Andrew urged to tell Tasha everything as Casa Amor fallout continues

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jul 2022 3:55 PM

Coco Lodge will urge Andrew Le Page to tell Tasha Ghouri everything that happened between them in Friday’s tense Love Island episode.

The main villa and Casa Amor islanders were reunited during Thursday’s episode, forcing each to choose between staying faithful to their original partner or dumping them for one of the bombshells.

Andrew and Tasha, who were the show’s only original couple, both chose to recouple with new arrivals Coco and Billy Brown after Andrew discovered Tasha had doubts over her feelings for him.

The dramatic episode saw its biggest overnight ratings since the 2019 final, with a total audience of 3.9 million across all devices.

Despite getting close to Coco over the past few days, Friday’s episode will see Andrew cool things off with her, telling Dami Hope that he still has feelings for Tasha.

He tells Coco: “I’m gonna be completely honest with you and how I’m feeling as well.

“Just at the moment with Tasha being on my mind, I feel like I don’t wanna lie to you and I don’t wanna say something to you if I don’t mean it yet.

“So for me, I do wanna continue getting to know you of course…”

Coco interrupts: “But you just wanna do it really slowly?” 
 
Andrew agrees: “Just take a step back until my mind has cleared or whatever happens, happens.” 

Later in the episode, Tasha asks Andrew on the terrace to tell her everything that happened between him and Coco.

She says: “You have probably been doing worse than what I’ve done with Billy.

“You keep playing the victim here. But you’ve been kissing her, doing whatever you’ve been doing in this villa. You know, being in bed, kissing, canoodling, hugging.” 

Meanwhile, Coco has been telling some of the Islanders that more than kissing happened with Andrew while Tasha was away.

Pulling Andrew to one side, Coco says he needs to tell Tasha before someone else does. 

Also in the episode, Indiyah Polak learns that Dami has had more than one kiss with new girl Summer Botwe, after they both chose to recouple.

After Indiyah brands him disrespectful, Dami asks: “So are you done with me?” 

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media