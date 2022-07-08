Search

09 Jul 2022

Love Island’s Jaques and Paige face trouble in paradise after Casa Amor fallout

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jul 2022 11:55 PM

Love Island couple Paige Thorne and Jacques O’Neill have struggled to repair their relationship after the fallout from Casa Amor.

The main villa and Casa Amor islanders were reunited during Thursday evening’s episode, forcing each to choose between staying faithful to their original partner or dumping them for one of the bombshells.

There was trouble in paradise after it was revealed that Jacques had kissed Cheyanne Kerr while Paige was away in Casa Amor.

After Jacques chose to remain coupled up with Paige, he was forced to try and explain his actions to the Welsh paramedic in Friday evening’s show.

Jacques told a tearful Paige: “If you don’t want me, if you don’t want to carry things on, if you don’t want to hear an apology, that’s sweet.”

Paige replied: “I’m still stood here talking to you and trying to understand you Jaques, to know where I stand and what the hell is going on.

“And all you’re giving me back is just immature behaviour.”

Later in the show, the rugby player took a different approach to trying to win back Paige. He said: “I don’t want to lose you and it’s as simple as that, and I’m sorry for hurting you.

“It’s made me realise I only want you… From now on it’s just you and that’s that.”

A composed Paige replied “I just feel like you’re not ready for relationship things. You’re not at that level yet… You’ve got to be better Jaques.”

In the beach hut, a seemingly unconvinced Paige said: “Am I ready to forgive him? No.”

Elsewhere in the villa, Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri also struggled to establish their feelings for one another after the tense recoupling.

The pair, who were the show’s only original couple, both chose to recouple with new arrivals Coco Lodge and Billy Brown after Andrew discovered Tasha had doubts over her feelings for him.

After Coco spoke candidly to Tasha about the moments her and Andrew had shared, Tasha appeared taken aback by what she was hearing.

“It makes me feel like shit”, she said while speaking in the Beach Hut.

“Because it’s literally like you’ve been kissing her probably the way you’ve been kissing me. It’s not nice to hear that.

“I think that’s what is frustrating me the most. I want to cry but I’m that frustrated that I can’t cry.”

Coco was also rocked by the conversation, she said: “I feel like a mug, I know when people are genuine and when they’re not. Just don’t pull a girl’s emotions into it.”

As further intimate information about Andrew and Coco’s time together was revealed, viewers witnessed tensions reach boiling point between Andrew and Tasha, as Andrew geared up to spend the night sleeping outside in the villa’s garden.

Paige could be heard telling Tasha: “You’ve got to cut him off.”

As Tasha replied: “Do you really think I’m going to go back to him?”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

