10 Jul 2022

Lauren Goodger reveals death of baby daughter Lorena

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jul 2022 12:25 PM

Reality TV star Lauren Goodger has announced the death of her baby daughter Lorena saying “I am broken”.

The Only Way is Essex star, 35, shared the news in a post on Instagram saying Lorena died on July 8.

She wrote: “Lorena R.I.P 08.07.22 she was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x … words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me.

“There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine & healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can’t understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar.. I am broken.

“I am back home from hospital Me & Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet

“please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising that I just need this time & with my baby girl Larose she is my rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive…

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My Lorena I love you so much.”

Goodger joined the ITV reality show as one of the original cast members in 2010.

Thousands of comments were left on Goodger’s Instagram post, including messages of condolence from fellow TOWIE cast members.

Danielle Armstrong wrote: “Oh darling heartbroken for you sending you strength and love and hope your get the respect and privacy you need to grieve xxxx.”

Georgia Kousoulou commented: “I’m so so sorry Lauren, sending you so much love & strength right now.”

Amy Childs, who was also an original cast member on the show, wrote: “Sending you love Lauren xxxx.”

Fellow reality stars Charlotte Crosby and Vicky Pattinson, who both found fame on Geordie Shore, also shared their concern.

Crosby, 32, who is currently pregnant with her first child, wrote: “Lauren F****ng hell I’m devastated”, followed by three crying emojis.

Pattinson, 34, added: “Awww Lauren, I’m honestly so heartbroken for you… sending you all so move love.”

She welcomed her first child, Larose, with her partner Charles Drury in July 2021.

Dury also commented on Goodger’s post, writing: “She will always be with us.”

