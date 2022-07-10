Search

10 Jul 2022

Love Island’s Andrew is in the doghouse as his fallout with Tasha continues

10 Jul 2022 8:55 PM

Andrew Le Page is facing the fallout from his decision to hide information from Tasha Ghouri, causing her to return his ring to him, which was given to her as a romantic gesture earlier in the series.

The main villa and Casa Amor islanders were reunited earlier in the week, forcing each to choose between staying faithful to their original partner or dumping them for one of the bombshells.

Andrew and Tasha, who were the show’s only original couple, both chose to recouple with new arrivals Coco and Billy Brown after Andrew discovered Tasha had doubts over her feelings for him.

Despite getting close to Coco, Andrew appeared to attempt to rekindle his relationship with Tasha.

However, there was trouble in paradise after Tasha discovered Andrew had withheld information from her concerning an intimate moment he shared with Coco.

The pair came to blows in Friday’s episode and the fallout continues on Sunday as Tasha returns Andrew’s ring after he put it in her suitcase during Casa Amor.

Going over to the boys in the morning, Tasha gives the ring to Luca Bish, saying: “I don’t want to give it back to him.”

Later Andrew pulls Tasha for a chat to apologise for not telling her the whole truth about what happened with Coco.

Elsewhere in the villa Jacques O’Neill continues his attempts to win back Paige Thorne after it was revealed he kissed Cheyanne Kerr while Paige was away in Casa Amor.

Jacques makes a plan to write Paige a note and leaves it on her bed for her to find.

Using lipstick, he writes “Miss you honey bunz xx” on a piece of kitchen roll.

Once Paige finds the note, Jacques tells her: “I’ve literally wanted to tell you all day that I’ve been missing you.”

Also during Saturday night’s episode, the islanders will discover that the public have been voting for their favourite couple.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu receives a text which reads: “Can all Islanders gather around the firepit immediately.”

The islanders are then told that the public have been voting for their favourite couple, and those with the fewest votes will be at risk of being dumped from the island.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm.

