Search

11 Jul 2022

Kylie Minogue steps back into Charlene’s overalls in Neighbours finale photos

Kylie Minogue steps back into Charlene’s overalls in Neighbours finale photos

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jul 2022 9:25 AM

Kylie Minogue has stepped back into the mechanic’s overalls of her Neighbours character, Charlene Mitchell, in first-look photos from the show’s forthcoming finale.

She and Jason Donovan will reprise their roles as Charlene and Scott Robinson as the Australian soap comes to an end after 37 years on screen.

Pictures from on set show them laughing and embracing, with Minogue wearing denim overalls of the sort beloved by her character and Donovan sporting a check shirt and jeans.

Feisty mechanic Charlene was often seen wearing the practical outfit and it became her calling card among fans.

A second image shows them leaning against the bonnet of a car, with Donovan kissing his on-screen lover on the forehead.

Minogue shared the images with her 2.4 million Instagram followers and wrote: “Now we’re back together.”

Donovan, meanwhile, posted a photo of the street sign for Ramsay Street signed by him and his co-star, as well as a snap of the cover of his script.

He wrote: “So good to be back with this absolute legend @kylieminogue.”

Neighbours, which first aired in 1985 and follows the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough, shot its final scenes in early June.

It is ceasing production after failing to secure new funding since being dropped by its broadcaster earlier this year.

Donovan and Minogue, who are both 54, played Scott and Charlene until their departures in 1989 and 1988 respectively.

Their wedding episode was watched by more than two million Australian viewers when it first aired in 1987, and later pulled in an audience of almost 20 million when it was shown in the UK in 1988.

The soap also launched the careers of Hollywood stars such as Margot Robbie and Liam Hemsworth.

Memento star Guy Pearce, who started his career playing Mike Young in the soap, is also reprising his role for the finale.

Joining them will be Peter O’Brien, who appeared in the show’s first episode as Shane Ramsay, as well as Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop, Mark Little, who played Joe Mangel, and Paul Keane, who played Des Clarke.

Among those returning from the 2000s are Chris Milligan, who played Kyle Canning, Morgan Baker as Callum Rebecchi, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, who played Izzy Hoyland, and James Mason as Chris Pappas.

– Neighbours will end with a double-episode special on Channel 5 at 9pm on July 29.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media