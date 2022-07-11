Search

11 Jul 2022

Four new professional dancers to join Strictly Come Dancing

Four new professional dancers to join Strictly Come Dancing

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jul 2022 11:58 AM

Four new professional dancers will star in the next series Strictly Come Dancing, creating the BBC show’s largest ever roster.

European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas will join the programme.

The celebrity dancing competition will return to the BBC this autumn for its 20th season.

The dancers already revealed as taking part are Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Coppola, who won the Italian version of Strictly in 2021, said: “I am really excited to become part of this family. I cannot wait to start this new adventure and to challenge myself. Strictly sto arrivando! (or: Strictly I am coming!)”

Gu said: “I’m thrilled to join Strictly and very excited to get started. It’s a new chapter of my life and a new challenge as well.

“I’m absolutely ready to take on this journey and to shine.”

Birmingham-born Oakley, who has been leading lady to Pernice and Anton Du Beke during their national tours, said: “I’ve grown up watching Strictly, always hoping that one day I could be part of the best show on television, doing what I love the most.

“Now that it’s happening, it doesn’t quite seem real. I can’t wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family.”

While Latin dance champion Tsiakkas said: “Being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing has been my dream ever since I was a little girl.

“I cannot believe my dream has come true. I’m so grateful to be joining this incredible family and I can’t wait to step on that magical dance floor and give it my all!”

It comes after two-time winner Oti Mabuse and Aljaz Skorjanec announced their departures.

The last series of Strictly was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with her professional partner Pernice.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media