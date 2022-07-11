Search

11 Jul 2022

‘We went to the moon and back’ – Olympian Nicola Adams welcomes first child

Olympian Nicola Adams and her model girlfriend Ella Baig have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

The couple, who have been together for four years, posted matching statements on social media announcing the news.

They said: “We are so excited to announce to the world that baby adams has arrived. The first moment we laid eyes on you we felt an instant love and the strongest bond.

“We went to the moon and back to get you and we can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives watching you grow.”

They also shared a photo of the child’s tiny feet and a selfie taken in the delivery room.

The couple announced they were expecting a baby in February after four rounds of IVF starting in 2019.

The news prompted congratulations from famous friends including BBC presenter Clara Amfo, singer Fleur East and Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe.

East said: “Ahhhh congratulations!!! Welcome to the world baby!”

Adams, 39, made history in 2020 as part of Strictly Come Dancing’s first same-sex pairing alongside Katya Jones, but their journey was cut short after Jones tested positive for Covid-19 and they were forced to leave the series early.

She previously said she believes there is still a “stigma” attached to the IVF process and a lack of parenting books for same-sex families.

Announcing their pregnancy, she wrote: “If you’re a same-sex couple going through this chapter of your lives, know that you’re not alone.”

