Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson shares first glimpse at ‘best weekend of our lives’

Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson has revealed pictures from her wedding to rugby player Will Owen.

Tomlinson, 30, tied the knot at Euridge Manor in Chippenham, stunning in an off-the-shoulder white gown with “the most outrageous train” and styling her iconic copper hair in a classy up-do.

Sharing images of her special day to Instagram, the actress, who played Demelza in BBC drama Poldark, wrote: “When a Miss becomes a Mrs. I love you. The best weekend of our lives. The biggest thank you to all our family and friends.”

Speaking about her dress to Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Tomlinson said: “There wasn’t even room for my dad to sit next to me in the car – he had to sit in the front! I have never felt so confident though. So happy. So loved. And so ready to walk down that aisle.

“The first dress I tried on was the one. I looked at my brother and he burst into tears and I just knew I’d found my dream dress and then some.

“I still tried on pretty much every other dress in the shop because why not?

“But I knew nothing could beat the dress I’d already found.”

Tomlinson said bride-to-bes should include their friends and family in choosing the dress because “that is where the magic really begins”.

The Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging star said she had always been “obsessed” with American actress Grace Kelly’s wedding dress and had planned on wearing a slinky sleek number but changed her mind after choosing the venue.

She said: “It is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been to. Once I’d seen the aisle, the setting, the different areas in which moments of our big day would be playing out, I was able to envision the dress in the surroundings.”

Tomlinson said her wedding planner was her brother’s fiancé, adding: “We wouldn’t have had the slightest clue where to even begin with any of it without him.”

She continued: “He was incredible – he even led the ceremony as I wanted it to be a friend, someone I love, standing up there with Will and I.”

The War Of The Worlds actress said she had been most worried to find the perfect jewellery but “felt like a queen” in the matching diamond necklace, earrings and bracelet she picked out.

Speaking about her big day, she added: “I think having some experience of red carpets and the world of fashion did help my nerves, certainly.

“Although, saying that, when you first arrive at the aisle and you look out and see the faces of friends and family that you love looking back at you, it all goes out the window and the bottom lip starts to tremble… and then, boy, do those happy tears come.”