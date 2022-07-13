Search

13 Jul 2022

Louise Thompson readmitted to hospital following traumatic birth

Louise Thompson has been readmitted to hospital as she continues to suffer health problems seven months on from the traumatic birth of her son.

The Made in Chelsea star, 32, was treated in hospital a fortnight ago after doctors noted “alarming blood test results” but was released shortly after.

Her company, womens’ sportswear brand Pocket Sport, confirmed she had now gone back in for treatment in a post on her Instagram stories.

 

They said: “Hey everyone, Team Pocket here. Louise is unfortunately back in hospital for a little while and is therefore taking a break from social media.

“Like all of you I am sure, we wish her a speedy recovery and are sending her all the love.

“Louise has asked us to keep you all updated on some exciting bits going on at Pocket in the meantime while she is away.”

Thompson was diagnosed with PTSD after suffering complications while giving birth to her son Leo-Hunter, with her partner Ryan Libbey, late last year.

She later revealed to her followers that Leo-Hunter had been treated in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and she had been treated in the adult ICU after the birth.

On Christmas Day, she shared a heartfelt post in which she paid tribute to the NHS staff who “worked through the night to save my life”.

The TV star appeared in Made In Chelsea’s first series in 2011, progressing to become one of the E4 show’s main characters, while partner Libbey joined the cast in 2016 during filming in the south of France.

The couple became engaged in 2018 after he proposed during a hiking trip in Los Angeles.

