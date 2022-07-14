Love Island contestants to face mixed emotions as a recoupling and dumping looms

The Love Island contestants are set to experience a mix of emotions as they face a recoupling and the threat of being dumped from the villa.

During Thursday’s episode, it will be revealed to the islanders that viewers have been voting for their favourite girl and boy.

This comes after the population of the villa grew significantly following Casa Amor as many of the original islanders chose to recouple with the newcomers.

As the contestants gather around the firepit, new arrival Adam Collard receives a text which reads: “The public have been voting for their favourite girl and their favourite boy.

“Those with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the Island tonight.”

The episode will also see the islanders given their first opportunity to choose a new partner since the dramatic post-Casa Amor recoupling last week.

This time the boys will be making the decisions with Adam given the first pick as he is the newest islander in the villa.

He begins his speech by saying: “From the moment I came in here, she made me feel most welcome” but his choice will be revealed this evening.

Elsewhere, Tasha Ghouri will announce she has planned to surprise her partner Andrew Le Page by asking him to be her boyfriend.

She will gather her fellow islanders to inform them of the news so they can help her carry out the surprise.

The dancer and model will leave notes around the villa in special places for Andrew to find and then will have to wait for the other islanders to kick the plan into action.

The couple has gone through a number of trials throughout the series including being recently separated after they both recoupled with a different islander following Casa Amor.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.