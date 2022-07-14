Search

14 Jul 2022

Morfydd Clark debuts as Galadriel in latest trailer for Amazon’s LOTR series

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 11:25 PM

Morfydd Clark takes centre stage as Galadriel in the latest trailer for Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings series.

The teaser, which premiered first for Prime Video subscribers, returns viewers to the magical world created by author JRR Tolkien.

Set thousands of years before the events of the world-renowned The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books, it will follow the events of the Second Age and the forging of the famous rings.

Saint Maud and His Dark Materials star Clark debuts as the powerful royal elf Galadriel, who was played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s movies.

“The enemy is still out there, the question now is where,” she warns Elrond, played by Robert Aramayo, best known as Eddard Stark in Game Of Thrones.

“You have not seen what I have seen.”

The trailer also offers a first look at the various realms of Middle Earth that will feature in the series, including the Dwarven realm Khazad-dum and the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion.

Viewers also get their first glimpse of characters from the island kingdom of Numenor including Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen) and Queen Regent Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson).

The first instalment of the series was filmed in New Zealand and it was announced in August 2021 that production would move to the UK for the second season.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series will follow a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle Earth.

The series is led by showrunners and executive producers JD Payne and Patrick McKay and directed by JA Bayona, Charlotte Brandstrom and Wayne Che Yip, who is also a co-executive producer.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, with new episodes available weekly.

