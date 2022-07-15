Search

15 Jul 2022

Lily James ‘still reeling’ from first Emmy nomination for Pam and Tommy

Lily James ‘still reeling’ from first Emmy nomination for Pam and Tommy

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jul 2022 2:25 AM

Lily James says she is “still reeling” from her first Emmy nomination and is “eternally grateful” for the people she worked with on Pam and Tommy.

The British actress, 33, was given a nod in the category for leading actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her portrayal of Pamela Anderson in the Disney+ series, on Tuesday.

James also thanked her co star Sebastian Stan, who played Anderson’s rock star lover Tommy Lee in the series, describing him as “the best partner I could have wished for”.

“Still reeling from this incredible honour @televisionacad thank you so much,” she wrote on Instagram.


“Insane! I feel so eternally grateful to have worked with such exceptional people, who always worked their hardest to bring authenticity, empathy, and honesty to everything we did.

“You inspire me. Congratulations ! And @imsebastianstan what can I say… you are KING!

“The best partner I could have wished for. United from day one. Acting opposite you was the biggest thrill!”

Pam and Tommy received ten Emmy nominations in total, including a nod for Stan for leading actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, as well as for make-up and hair styling.

Speaking to US outlet Deadline following the nominations announcement, James said the production team were on Anderson’s side “every second” while creating the series but revealed she has not heard from Anderson since.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media