18 Jul 2022

Channel 4 to explore rise and fall of Boris Johnson in ‘landmark’ documentary

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jul 2022 1:25 AM

Channel 4 is making a documentary series about Prime Minister Boris Johnson – uncovering the events that shaped the man, his rise to power and his premiership.

The four-part series will piece together rare archive footage alongside interviews with friends and foes with intimate knowledge of Mr Johnson to help reveal his true character.

The series of hour-long episodes, which has a working title of Boris, aims to give greater insight into Mr Johnson’s actions, ambition and the events which have shaped modern British politics.

Ian Katz, Channel 4’s chief content officer, said: “However the story of Boris Johnson’s political career ends, he has done more to change Britain and the nature of our politics than any other recent political figure.

“This landmark series will try answer the question of what shaped the boy who wanted to be king of the world and how he grew to believe that he could escape the laws of political gravity.”
 
The series is set to divulge how the seeds of political rivalry began in the corridors of Eton where Mr Johnson beat former prime minister David Cameron to the prestigious role of school captain, and how he sharpened his skills while campaigning for student president at Oxford.

It will explore his meteoric rise to power, becoming mayor of London and finally achieving his dream job of Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The series was commissioned by Alf Lawrie and Tim Hancock at Channel 4 and is a 72 Films production, who are behind The Trump Show and Crime & Punishment.

Mr Hancock said: “72 Films’ track record in documentary making speaks for itself and through their painstaking research and access to those most intimate with Johnson we look forward to the most authoritative and insightful biography of Boris Johnson to date.”

David Glover, executive producer for 72 Films, added: “This is a major project that we are about to embark on. It will not be polemical – but something that tells his story.

“We aim to make a series that both his supporters and enemies will find fresh and interesting.”

News

