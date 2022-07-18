Search

18 Jul 2022

BBC marks centenary by sharing thousands of audio-visual recordings online

BBC marks centenary by sharing thousands of audio-visual recordings online

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jul 2022 8:25 PM

The BBC has launched a website featuring tens of thousands of audio-visual recordings in what it says is the largest release of digital archive content in its 100-year history.

The BBC Rewind service features clips from the broadcaster’s news output and documentaries “reflecting the life and events of the UK” and “telling the story of the nation through its people”.

In total, over 30,000 pieces of content are on the site with the oldest material dating back to the late 1940s.

Sir David Attenborough, broadcaster Moira Stewart, the Queen and Sir Paul McCartney are among the famous faces to feature in the footage.

From Northern Ireland, there are clips of sporting figures such as Dame Mary Peters and Martin O’Neill, Gloria Hunniford in one of her first TV jobs as a roving reporter, and Liam Neeson before he became a Hollywood star.

The Wales collection includes Sir Tom Jones, while Dame Sian Phillips features in a Welsh-language piece from 1959 showing a day in her life as a young actress in London.

Scotland’s social history will also be explored, from the island of Soay residents being relocated to Mull in 1953, to the women of Campbeltown taking part in a broom throwing competition in 1963.

Visitors to the BBC Rewind website will also have access to an interactive map that can locate content to street level in some cases.

Content from the website will feature in reports for the BBC’s national and regional news and current affairs programmes in the coming months.

James Stirling, executive editor of BBC 100, said: “As we celebrate 100 years of the BBC, we’re opening up our unique and deeply valuable archive, an important part of the nation’s collective memory.

“By breathing new life into stories which have laid dormant for years, audiences will be able to discover recordings which can help us all learn more about who we are and where we’re from.”

The new BBC Rewind website is available at www.bbc.co.uk/rewind

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media