Search

21 Jul 2022

Dragons abound in new full-length trailer for House of the Dragon

Dragons abound in new full-length trailer for House of the Dragon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 1:24 AM

Dragons abound in the new full-length trailer for the upcoming HBO Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon.

The 10-part series, starring Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy as members of the feuding Targaryen, is due for release on August 21.

A new trailer, released the day before the start of San Diego Comic Con 2022, shows the colossal CGI beasts breathing fire and wreaking havoc as war is declared.

Members of the royal family, Daemon Targaryen (Smith) and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen appear, locked in a battle for who will sit on the famous Iron Throne.

“No woman has ever sat on the Iron Throne,” Rhaenyra is told, as King Viserys Targaryan, played by Paddy Considine, is faced with the question of his successor.

“I will not be made to choose between my brother and my daughter,” he responds.

The clip shows the ensuing violent conflicts, with many ready to challenge Rhaenyra’s role as queen.

House Of The Dragon, is based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood novel which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Martin previously said in his online blog that he was “very excited” about the series and was “dying” to share details with fans, though he was sworn to secrecy.

The author is due to join series cast members at a panel for the show at Comic Con on Saturday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media