Dragons abound in new full-length trailer for House of the Dragon

Dragons abound in the new full-length trailer for the upcoming HBO Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon.

The 10-part series, starring Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy as members of the feuding Targaryen, is due for release on August 21.

A new trailer, released the day before the start of San Diego Comic Con 2022, shows the colossal CGI beasts breathing fire and wreaking havoc as war is declared.

Members of the royal family, Daemon Targaryen (Smith) and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen appear, locked in a battle for who will sit on the famous Iron Throne.

All the dragons roar as one. The #HouseoftheDragon trailer has arrived. pic.twitter.com/eUPZ4wRefL — HBO (@HBO) July 20, 2022

“No woman has ever sat on the Iron Throne,” Rhaenyra is told, as King Viserys Targaryan, played by Paddy Considine, is faced with the question of his successor.

“I will not be made to choose between my brother and my daughter,” he responds.

The clip shows the ensuing violent conflicts, with many ready to challenge Rhaenyra’s role as queen.

House Of The Dragon, is based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood novel which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Martin previously said in his online blog that he was “very excited” about the series and was “dying” to share details with fans, though he was sworn to secrecy.

The author is due to join series cast members at a panel for the show at Comic Con on Saturday.