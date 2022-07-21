Search

21 Jul 2022

The Love Island bombshells make their feelings known as they head out on dates

The Love Island bombshells make their feelings known as they head out on dates

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 6:25 PM

The new Love Island bombshells will make their feelings known as they are each given the opportunity to go on a date with an islander of their choice during Thursday night’s episode.

Four new contestants, including Halifax striker Jamie Allen, caused a stir when they entered the villa in Wednesday’s episode of the hit ITV2 dating show.

Bombshell Lacey Edwards will receive a text inviting her and the other new bombshells, Jamie, Reece Ford and Nathalia Campos, to each select an islander of their choice to go on a date with.

Lacey opts for Deji Adeniyi, saying: “Deji, would you like to come on a date and maybe make me laugh again?”

While Nathalia chooses Adam Collard and Jamie picks Danica Taylor. As Reece chooses Ekin-Su Culculoglu, who is currently coupled up with Davide Sanclimenti, Deji remarks: “You’ve got balls, my boy.”

As the new arrivals leave the villa for their dates, a seemingly laid back Davide says: “I am calm and chill… I don’t see competition.”

Before asking her on a date, Reece will have already made his interest in Ekin-Su known, telling the actress: “You intrigue me, that’s why I wanted to speak to you first.”

Meanwhile, Jamie already has his sights set on singleton Danica, and tells her: “I just wanted to pull you quick because, even before coming in here you would have been the girl that I would have come in here to get to know the most.”

During Adam’s date with Nathalia, he will tell the Brazilian-born 23-year-old that he was glad to be picked, adding: “Look, me and Paige are going really well, but I’m a realistic person as well and it’s only a week. Just need to see what happens.”

Adam’s current partner Paige Thorne struggles with the idea that he is on a date with someone else. Speaking in the beach hut she says: “Really? Can I not just have this one for myself? Can you just back off please.”

As Adam returns to the villa from his date he pulls Paige for a chat and summarises the date for her.

Love Island airs on Thursday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media