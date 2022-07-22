Search

22 Jul 2022

Vampire Academy stars pay respects to Twilight but say new series will be unique

Vampire Academy stars pay respects to Twilight but say new series will be unique

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jul 2022 9:25 AM

Stars of upcoming fantasy drama Vampire Academy paid their respects to genre titan Twilight but said their new series would be unique and “challenging” for viewers.

Kieron Moore and Sisi Stringer both admitted they were big fans of the famous saga but said their new world of blood-suckers was “unapologetically itself”.

The series, which premieres on US streaming service Peacock on September 15, follows the story of supernatural friends Rose and Lissa.

Rose is Lissa’s guardian, a vampire-human hybrid known as a Dhampir, charged with protecting her friend, who is a Royal Moroi vampire.

Vampire Academy is based on a series of young adult paranormal romance novels by international bestselling author Richelle Mead.

Stringer, who plays Rose in the Peacock series, said she had first come across the books in “the Twilight era” and had fallen in love with the story.

“You have to pay respects where it’s due, Twilight is the OG (original gangster), I love Twilight,” she said.

“But Richelle creates a world in the books that we haven’t really seen for vampires before.

“There are different kinds of vampires and there’s this ancient society and it has rules and hierarchies and systems and laws of its own.

“We exist outside of the human world in our own closed dominion, we’re not interacting with the human world really at all.

“You’re put into this world that is just the vampires and just their laws and all of the things they do, so I think it’s very different in that aspect.”

Moore said that the series undoubtedly drew influence from past vampire shows, such as Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Vampire Diaries, but the cast had had “freedom” to make it their own and that “all the elements were there”.

“They were all their own show, they were all so different from the next. They really had their own thing and they ran with it,” he said.

“That’s what our world does so perfectly, this is our world, come and see it unapologetically.

“The books are so well scaffolded that it almost gives us absolute freedom to bring all those best bits of shows that people have loved in the past with vampires.

“We’ve got the sexiness, we’ve got the action, all the elements are there.”

He continued: “People are going to see a lot of society in our show, there’s a fantastical element but people are going to watch it and think ‘oh this is quite challenging this has made me ask questions’.

“That mirror to society aspect is going to keep people invested. It’s a vampire story but vampires are just a metaphor.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media