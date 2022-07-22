Search

Vampire Academy author Richelle Mead ‘not involved’ in TV series production

The showrunners for Vampire Academy have revealed the creator of the original novel series, Richelle Mead, was “not involved” in making the show, but said they were “very excited” for the author to see it.

Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre said they had been “very respectful” to the books, with the TV series slated for a September release on US streaming service Peacock.

Plec and MacIntyre worked together previously on popular US show The Vampire Diaries.

The new supernatural drama is based on a series of young adult paranormal romance novels by international bestselling author Mead.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, Pec said: “(Mead) has not been involved throughout the process – other than that, she and I are Twitter buddies.

“But she was very excited to know that we were doing this and I was very excited the other day to tell her that we were finally done and there was finally something to show her.

“So she hasn’t seen anything yet.

MacIntyre added: “She gave us this beautiful world… it’s all there, and she said, ‘I always felt this would be great for television’.

“I am excited for her to see it.”

Vampire Academy is due for release on Peacock on September 15.

The series stars British actor Kieron Moore, as well as Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves and Andre Dae Kim.

