Colbert jokingly offered role in Lord Of The Rings series during Comic-Con panel

US talk show host Stephen Colbert was jokingly offered a role in future series of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power during a show panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

The presenter and comedian hosted a discussion with showrunners and cast members of the highly anticipated Amazon fantasy show on Friday.

In his opening remarks Colbert confessed to attendees that he was an LOTR mega-fan, before bringing on JD Payne and Patrick McKay to talk about the production.

Discussing the lengthy auditioning process, Colbert asked: “What were the auditions like and why didn’t you call me?”

Payne and McKay laughed and replied that there had been thousands of people who auditioned for the role.

The final section of the panel involved questions from the audience, with the final fan asking the pair dead-pan: “Will you commit right now to giving Stephen Colbert a part in the series?”

The question produced an enormous cheer from the audience, with Colbert looking sheepish as Payne stood up and pretended to offer him a contract to sign.