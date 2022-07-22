Search

Ekin-Su locks horns with new bombshell Nathalia in pancake cooking competition

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jul 2022 12:25 AM

Tensions between Ekin-Su Culculoglu and new bombshell Nathalia Campos reached boiling point in Friday evening’s episode of Love Island.

Since Nathalia entered the villa on Wednesday night, the two girls have been vying for the attention of self-proclaimed “Italian snack” Davide Sanclimenti.

Nathalia attempted to make her move on Davide as she pulled him for a chat, much to the dismay of his partner Ekin-Su.

After witnessing the conversation, Turkish actress Ekin-Su went to the beach hut and said: “That’s my husband and keep your hands off.”

After Nathalia was snubbed by Adam Collard as he became “exclusive” with partner Paige Thorne, Davide followed suit, telling Nathalia: “If you want a friendly chat or whatever, I’m not going to say no… But just because I don’t want you to waste your time or think that there could be something more than a friendly way, I wanted to make sure you understood this.”

Brazil-born Nathalia seemed a little taken aback, speaking in the beach hut she said: “Double pie in one night, look at me, that has never happened before. There’s a first time for everything, right?”

Despite Davide standing by Ekin-Su, tensions continued to flare between his partner and Nathalia. While a group of islanders were discussing their favourite type of pizza, Ekin-Su asked “have you got an issue with me?” to which Nathalia replied: “Maybe you have an issue with yourself.”

An argument followed with Nathalia eventually walking off asking “Ekin-who?” much to the amusement of her fellow islanders.

Speaking in the beach hut later on, Ekin-Su said: “Look there’s clearly some sort of thing, I get it, she wants Davide, but Davide doesn’t want her and babe, no need to take it out on me. You are messing with the wrong person.”

To put an end to the conflict, Davide and Luca Bish decided to hold a pancake cooking competition between the two feuding girls.

Luca announced the competition, which was comically set up like a mock boxing match, to the villa, saying: “Tomorrow morning, the big event, Turkey vs Brazil, Ekin-who vs Nathalia. Let’s get it.”

As the cooking competition commenced, the other islanders watched on in delight, and after a blind taste test Davide declared Ekin-Su’s pancakes triumphant.

Elsewhere in the villa, things were looking up for Danica Taylor as she built on her connection with Jamie Allen, with the pair sharing their third kiss while chatting at the fire pit.

Later in the episode Danica also locked lips with Reece Ford. In the beach hut she said: “I’m glad that we did have the kiss because I think it’s kind of solidified to me that I do need to make up my mind… Maybe this evening will be the night that I crown the winner as such, and the prize is obviously me.”

Towards the end of the show, Paige received a text announcing there would be a recoupling imminently.

After gathering around the fire pit each of the girls chose the male islander they would like to couple up with. Danica faced a tough decision, but ultimately chose to couple up with Halifax striker Jamie.

Ahead of Sunday evening’s show, the public have the chance to vote for the couple they believe is the most compatible, leaving those with the fewest votes vulnerable to being dumped from the island.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

News

