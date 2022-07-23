Search

23 Jul 2022

Young star says Rings Of Power series will introduce Tolkien to new generation

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jul 2022 4:12 AM

One of the young stars of the upcoming Lord Of The Rings prequel series says the show will bring the work of JRR Tolkien to “a whole new generation of people” who were too young to witness the original film trilogy.

Tyroe Muhafidin, who plays Theo in the Amazon fantasy show, said it would give youngsters a chance “to witness Middle Earth all over again and fall in love with it all over again”.

The young actor, 17, from Perth, Australia, began filming at the age of 14 and had to balance school work with production.

“Obviously the films came out 2001 to 2003 and I was born in 2005 so it’s not really my generation but it’s been on around the house, my dad used to watch it,” he told the PA news agency.

“The great thing about this show is it’s now bringing Tolkien and Middle Earth to a whole new generation of people that did miss the trilogy (who) are now going to witness Middle Earth all over again and fall in love with it all over again.

“We now have more things to share.”

Asked about how he felt after landing the role, he said: “I was so ecstatic, I didn’t have to worry about what university I was going to any more. I just had to focus on finishing school.

“I had all these scenarios going on inside my head of like ‘oh this what my life is going to be like’ and it’s none of them but it’s even bigger and crazier and I love it.”

“I loved the stunts… swinging swords about is pretty sick.”

But he added: “I hated waking up early, that sucked, and school, oh my goodness school on set was one of the worst things possible.

“I love being on camera and all that stuff and the worst thing is when you finally finish a shot and they say ‘alright Tyroe you have to go and do some school work now in your trailer’.”

– The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, debuts on Amazon on September 2.

