24 Jul 2022

Love Islanders shaken by the news of sudden dumping

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jul 2022 8:02 PM

The Love Island contestants are in for a shock during Sunday evening’s episode, as they receive news of a sudden dumping.

In Friday night’s show, the British public were given the chance to vote for who they believe is the most compatible couple.

The three couples with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the island.

Sunday evening’s episode of the hit ITV2 dating show will see the islanders taken aback when Adam Collard receives a text asking them to gather around the firepit immediately.

Gemma Owen then receives a text, which reads: “Islanders, the public have been voting for their most compatible couple. The couples with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the island tonight.”

Elsewhere in the villa, not all the surprises in Sunday’s episode will be sour, as Davide Sanclimenti prepares a classic Italian dessert to surprise his partner Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

Whispering to Dami Hope in the bedroom, he says: “I am prepping the tiramisu for Ekin, so you need to bring the tiramisu.”

As night falls, Davide asks Ekin-Su to head to the mini firepit as she laughs and says: “Oh no, not the firepit.” To which Davide replies: “Why not, it’s our place.”

Sitting down, Davide goes on to tell her: “I wanted to bring you here because this is the place where we had our first kiss.”

Gesturing to Dami, who heads towards them holding the tiramisu, Davide tells Ekin-Su: “I prepared something nice, an Italian tiramisu.”

Ekin-Su seems overjoyed by the gesture and asks her partner: “Did you seriously make this?”

The islanders will also take part in the Love Island sports day, which will see them split into two teams to compete in a variety of classic sports day challenges.

Gemma captains the red team, while Paige Thorne heads up the blue team, as the islanders go head to head in three rounds: the egg-and-spoon race, the three-legged race and tug of war.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm.

