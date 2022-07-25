Search

25 Jul 2022

Lenny Henry to be baton bearer in relay to Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

25 Jul 2022 3:55 PM

Sir Lenny Henry has said carrying the Queen’s Baton on the final leg of its 294-day journey to the Commonwealth Games fills him with “massive pride”.

Comic Relief founder Sir Lenny will carry the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton as part of its 90,000-mile journey around all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth. 

The 63-year-old actor will run through Victoria Square in Birmingham on Wednesday, the day before the opening ceremony.

Sir Lenny said: “The chance to carry the Queen’s Baton on the final leg of its journey fills me with massive pride, especially when I think of how far it’s travelled over the past nine months.
 
“It has crossed land, sea and air to cover every corner of the Commonwealth, including my parent’s home of Jamaica, and all the way to Birmingham City Centre (just down the road from Dudley where I got my first humungous break); and carried all the way by inspirational individuals whose stories have blown me away.

“Hats off to everyone who has taken part.” 

Sir Lenny was invited to be a baton bearer to celebrate Sport Relief being an official charity partner of the Birmingham Games.

The Prince of Wales will deliver a speech during the opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium, during which he will read the Queen’s message for the Commonwealth Games.

It will be the biggest sporting event in the UK since London 2012, and will see athletes from across the Commonwealth compete in 19 sports and eight para-sports.  

