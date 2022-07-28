Search

28 Jul 2022

HBO shares official trailer for documentary about Diana, Princess of Wales

HBO shares official trailer for documentary about Diana, Princess of Wales

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 5:12 AM

HBO has released the official trailer for its upcoming documentary charting the rise and fall of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The film, titled The Princess, comes shortly before the 25th anniversary of the princess’ death in 1997 and will be released on the US streamer on August 13.

It will explore Diana’s complex relationship with the media and her romance with the Duke of Wales, including their marriage through to their infamous split in 1992.

The film will also show how the paparazzi frenzy contributed to Diana’s death at the age of just 36.

“I think we’ve got an unhealthy obsession, and I think she’s very close to being a monster,” a voice is heard to say in the teaser.

“When you put a modern person in an ancient institution, they will be destroyed,” adds another.

Describing the “intensely emotional” film, HBO said: “The Princess is a visceral submersion into Diana’s life in the constant and often intrusive glare of the media spotlight.

“The film unfolds as if it were in the present, allowing viewers to experience the overwhelming adoration, but also intense scrutiny of Diana’s every move and the constant judgement of her character.

“Through archival material, the film is also a reflection of society at the time, revealing the public’s own preoccupations, fears, aspirations, and desires.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media