Search

31 Jul 2022

Kate Garraway says husband Derek is ‘back on the right side’ after spell in ICU

Kate Garraway says husband Derek is ‘back on the right side’ after spell in ICU

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Jul 2022 3:25 PM

Kate Garraway has said her husband, Derek Draper, is “back on the right side” after taking an “unexpected and frightening turn for the worse” amid his ongoing battle with Covid-19.

In a post on Instagram, the 55-year-old Good Morning Britain presenter thanked the NHS staff who had been treating him in intensive care as well as fans for sending messages of support.

Draper, a 54-year-old former political adviser, fell seriously ill in March 2020 and, despite now being free of the virus, he suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and requires daily care.

Garraway shared a photo of her with her husband and children to Instagram and wrote: “Thank you so so much for all your messages of support – they really do mean the world to me & the whole family.

“I have taken some time off @gmb @smoothradio & @garrawaysgoodatuff in the last 3 weeks as Derek’s health took an unexpected & frightening turn for the worse that landed him back in intensive care & fighting for his life – again.

“Thanks to the amazing nhs teams & his own extraordinary life force & spirit Derek – please god – is back on the right side of it now.”

After taking some time off from her roles at Smooth Radio and Good Morning Britain, Garraway said she is “looking forward” to being back on the ITV morning programme on Monday at 6am.

The TV presenter added that she hopes the show will be celebrating the England Lionesses beating Germany in the Euro 2022 final on Sunday evening.

Last year, Garraway won a prize at the National Television Awards for the documentary Finding Derek, about her family’s experience during the pandemic.

Garraway and Draper married in 2005 and have two children, Darcey and Billy.

Draper’s battle with the virus has won much attention and support, including from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the royal family.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media