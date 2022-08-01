Search

01 Aug 2022

England’s Euro 2022 victory sets record for most-watched women’s football match

England's Euro 2022 victory sets record for most-watched women's football match

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Aug 2022 11:55 AM

England’s Euro 2022 final with Germany was watched by an average of 11.0 million people on TV, a record for a women’s football match in the UK.

The audience peaked at more than 17 million in the closing minutes of the Lionesses’ 2-1 victory, according to overnight figures released by the ratings organisation Barb.

This is also a record for a women’s football game.

The previous highest peak came during England’s 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat by the United States, which saw a peak audience of nearly 12 million.

The average audience of 11.0 million is for BBC One’s entire coverage of Sunday’s final, which ran for several hours during the afternoon and evening.

It is slightly behind the 11.2 million average overnight ratings for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, which was broadcast by BBC One in early June, and which remains the biggest TV audience of the year so far.

Ratings for Sunday’s match peaked at 7.32pm – the moment the final whistle blew – when the audience reached 17.6 million, Barb said.

