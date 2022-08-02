Search

02 Aug 2022

Rebekah Vardy reveals she feels ‘let down by the legal system’ in new interview

Rebekah Vardy reveals she feels ‘let down by the legal system’ in new interview

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Aug 2022 5:25 PM

Rebekah Vardy says she feels “let down by the legal system” as she is seen giving her first interview since losing the “Wagatha Christie” libel battle against Coleen Rooney.

The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy appears to get emotional in a teaser clip released ahead of an interview with TalkTV.

Last week Vardy, 40, lost a libel battle against 36-year-old Rooney over a viral social media post, after a High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.

In her first interview since the ruling, Vardy can be seen growing tearful as she sits down with TalkTV anchor Kate McCann.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant looks towards McCann and says: “Oh come on, you can’t ask me that.”

Later in the preview clip, Vardy can be seen adamantly stating: “I will say that ’til I’m blue in the face. I did not do it.”

In the October 2019 social media post, Rooney said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney publicly claimed Vardy’s account was the source behind three stories in The Sun newspaper featuring fake details she had posted on her private Instagram stories.

Vardy denied leaking stories to the media and sued her fellow footballer’s wife for libel, while Rooney defended the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

Both women attended a week-long trial at the High Court in London in May, which attracted a huge amount of press attention.

In the TalkTV interview clip, Vardy can be seen looking at the floor as she says earnestly: “I feel let down by a lot of people, a lot of things, but most importantly I feel let down by the legal system.”

In a much-anticipated ruling on July 29, Mrs Justice Steyn found in Rooney’s favour and dismissed the claim against her.

It is believed the total legal costs of the case will be in the region of £3 million, most of which will now be borne by Vardy.

As the teaser draws to a close, Vardy suddenly bows her head before looking back up with tears in her eyes.

Rebekah Vardy: Coleen and me airs on TalkTV on August 3 at 7pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media