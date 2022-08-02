Love Island finalists reveal plans for the future after leaving the villa

The 2022 Love Island finalists have revealed their plans for the future, including moving in together and career ambitions, following Monday evening’s final.

Four couples made it to the final of the hit ITV2 dating show before Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned the winners and took home the £50,000 prize.

Speaking after leaving the villa, runner-up Luca Bish, who reached the final with his partner Gemma Owen, revealed that if the pair were to move in together, he would move to Gemma’s hometown of Chester to be with her.

He said: “There is no middle ground – it’s Chester or nothing!

“I’m happy to go wherever she wants me to go. I haven’t got too many commitments back home so it’s easier for me to move.

“Whatever makes us happy and whatever is right, we’ll do. Hopefully if I move near her, in time we’ll get a place together.”

Speculating about their plans to move in together, Gemma revealed she would not be replicating the colourful Love Island villa decor in any future homes.

They went from elephant juice to I love you, Gemma and Luca finish #LoveIsland as your runners-up 💜 pic.twitter.com/Q4SzUNt4Ws — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 1, 2022

“Absolutely no neons!” she said.

She added: “It would be very neutral colours. No yellow beanbags.”

During the series, a yellow beanbag in the villa’s garden became a talking point after the islanders deemed it a bad omen and decided it brought bad luck to people who sat on it.

Luca agreed with his partner, saying: “At the end of Love Island, I started moving the yellow pillows. I don’t think you’ll ever see me sitting next to a yellow pillow.”

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, who found themselves in fourth place in Monday evening’s live final, also spoke excitedly about their plans to move in together.

Tasha said: “Definitely we’ll move in, for sure, as we’re both in London.”

The pair appeared more open to putting a Love Island spin on their future home, with Andrew saying: “We’ve taken the plaque of our names from our beds so we might add that somewhere.”

To which Tasha replied: “I definitely want a neon sign that says ‘good vibes’. I even want a Love Island tattoo on my finger, to represent how I met Andrew. We’ve said we want the decor to be modern vibes.”

She added: “It needs to have a hot tub! One day, in the future, we want to build our own house. This is obviously looking years into the future.”

You coupled them up on day one, and now Tasha and Andrew finish their #LoveIsland experience in fourth place ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/4MxVnwLwvf — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 1, 2022

The couple also looked ahead to wedding planning as Andrew revealed he would like to rope in the show’s production team to help him plan the big day after they organised an extravagant romantic date for the pair during the show.

“The proposal, I’d have to get the date team from the show in to help me out,” he said.

“I want my wedding to be in Italy,” added Tasha.

“Gorgeous scenery, nice flowers, with Andrew standing and waiting for me.”

Third-place couple Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope revealed they were taking things one step at a time, after Dami suggested moving to London from his native Dublin during the series.

When asked if the pair had plans to move in together, Indiyah said: “I feel like eventually, yeah. Dami wants to come to London.”

All roads lead to Damiyah in the villa, and now Dami and Indiyah leave #LoveIsland in third place 💞 pic.twitter.com/jjULTEkZHj — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 1, 2022

To which Dami added: “I’m going to move to London but I don’t know if we’ll get our own place so soon.”

“Not straight away,” continued Indiyah.

“We have to look around, spend time, meet families and stuff and do it when the time is right.

“I feel like it won’t be an issue because we’ve spent so much time together and we know that we can live together.”

The latest series launched to a consolidated five million viewers across all devices, according to ITV, making it the biggest launch since 2019.

Love Island: The Reunion airs ITV2 and ITV Hub on August 7 at 9pm.