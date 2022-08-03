Search

04 Aug 2022

Chrissy Teigen ‘feeling hopeful and amazing’ as she announces pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen ‘feeling hopeful and amazing’ as she announces pregnancy

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Aug 2022 1:47 AM

Chrissy Teigen says she is “feeling hopeful and amazing” as she revealed she is pregnant almost two years after suffering a miscarriage.

It comes after the TV presenter said suffering a pregnancy loss in September 2020 was “the greatest pain I could ever imagine”.

Sharing a pregnancy photograph of herself in a cropped black t-shirt and sheer high-waisted briefs, the 36-year-old posted: “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Famous friends offered their congratulations including Pam and Tommy star Lily James who commented with four love-heart emojis, while Queer Eye’s Tan France said: “Yay!! I’m so, so happy for you guys, love.”

Teigen and singer husband John Legend in September marked one year since she suffered a miscarriage after being taken to hospital with excessive bleeding.

The model and cookbook author shared heart-rending photographs from the hospital in 2020, including one showing her and Legend saying goodbye to the baby they named Jack.

The couple have spoken publicly about their fertility issues and their third child was the first conceived without IVF, though Teigen’s latest post seemingly indicates they have returned to the fertilisation process.

They are already parents to daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four.

Teigen last month celebrated one year of sobriety by reflecting on the moments she cannot remember clearly due to being under the influence, saying “I never want to be that way again”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media