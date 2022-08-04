Search

05 Aug 2022

Fred Sirieix praises daughter Andrea on her gold metal win at Commonwealth Games

Fred Sirieix praises daughter Andrea on her gold metal win at Commonwealth Games

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 12:01 AM

Fred Sirieix has praised his daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix after she secured gold in the women’s 10 metre platform diving final at the Commonwealth Games.

The First Dates star proudly watched on from the sidelines as the 17-year-old clinched her first-ever senior international gold medal in the event.

Sirieix shared a video clip of her competing to his Instagram where he can be heard cheering her on as the crowd applaud her dive.

He captioned the post: “Gold! #commonwealthgames2022 #diving #10m #platform”, adding: “Well done mon duck” with a duck and heart emoji.

The maitre d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates was also pictured cheering her on and celebrating following the achievement.

Spendolini-Sirieix topped the leaderboard with a huge 20.20 points, with her team-mate Lois Toulson winning silver.

Last year during her Olympic depute in Tokyo, she placed seventh at age 16.

After the win at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, she said: “I’m very, very happy. It’s amazing for it to be on home soil, a home games, the first time that I’ve actually had a crowd because I didn’t have one at Tokyo and at the other internationals I’ve done I haven’t really had a big crowd.

“It’s been incredible, I’ve had so much fun. I wasn’t really scared I was so peaceful, so I’m just really, really happy with how it went.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media